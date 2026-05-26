Docs and Dialogue: The Gettysburg Story

Over three days in July 1863, war-weary Union and Confederate soldiers met at a quiet Pennsylvania crossroads and fought the bloodiest battle ever waged on American soil. The Gettysburg Story recounts the pivotal events and intimate human stories behind the clash that helped decide the fate of a nation, the same battle Abraham Lincoln would immortalize in his famous address. Narrated by actor Stephen Lang, the documentary uses sweeping cinematography to capture the full scale of the 6,000-acre battlefield, bringing legendary sites like Little Round Top, Devil's Den, Cemetery Ridge, and the fields of Pickett's Charge vividly to life. This free program is open to the public. It is approximately 56 minutes, not rated, and made possible through PBS.