Docs and Dialogue: Soul of the Ocean

In celebration of World Ocean Day, join us for a screening featuring Howard Hall, one of the world’s foremost underwater filmmakers, as he shares a lifetime of insight into how life in the ocean truly works. The film reveals surprisingly cooperative communities built on age-old partnerships, where coral reefs function like cosmopolitan cities and relationships are essential to survival.

From a specialist shrimp, baby damsel fish, and porcelain crab sharing the protection of an anemone, to an urchin and crab forming an unlikely pair, and fan corals supporting their own seahorses, the ocean is shown as a vast, interconnected system. From great whales and turtles to sharks and tiny blennies, every creature plays a role in a world where everything is connected.

This program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 53 minutes and rated PG and made possible through Kanopy.

