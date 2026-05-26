Docs and Dialogue: Route 66: The First 100 Years

There is no road quite like Route 66, and no state that embodies its spirit quite like Oklahoma. Home to more surviving miles of the Mother Road than any other state, Oklahoma is where the legend of America's most iconic highway truly comes alive.

Join us for this centennial celebration of Route 66, tracing the history, landmarks, and stories that made the road a symbol of freedom, adventure, and the open American spirit. From the glowing neon signs of Tulsa to the beloved Blue Whale, the storied Lucille's Service Station, and the legendary Cal's Café in Erick, this documentary uncovers the people and places that shaped a highway, and a nation's imagination. This free program is open to the public. It is approximately 27 minutes, not rated and made possible by PBS.

