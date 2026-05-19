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Docs and Dialogue: Prehistoric Road Trip: Welcome to Fossil Country

Docs and Dialogue: Prehistoric Road Trip: Welcome to Fossil Country

Join Emily Graslie on a journey through deep time in Prehistoric Road Trip. Traveling across the western United States, Emily explores ancient landscapes where fossils and expert insights reveal the stories of long-extinct worlds. In “Welcome to Fossil Country,” she begins in Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Mountains, uncovering evidence of 2.5 billion-year-old life and tracing the evolution of early organisms, from tiny fish to towering dinosaurs. Along the way, she connects with scientists to discover how fossils form and what they tell us about Earth’s distant past. The program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 53 minutes long and rated G and is made possible through Kanopy.

Putnam County Public Library District
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
https://putnamcountylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org