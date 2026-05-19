Docs and Dialogue: Prehistoric Road Trip: We Dig Dinosaurs

Emily Graslie continues her journey through deep time in Prehistoric Road Trip, traveling across the western United States to explore ancient landscapes where fossils and expert insights bring long-extinct worlds to life. In “We Dig Dinosaurs,” Emily heads into the Cretaceous Period, when remarkable creatures like T. rex ruled the planet. But what led to their extinction, and how did other life survive the asteroid impact 66 million years ago? Along the way, Emily meets scientists who study everything from bones and soil to fossilized leaves and clams, uncovering how life on Earth rebounded after catastrophe. This program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 55 minutes long and rated G and is made possible through Kanopy.