Docs and Dialogue: Prehistoric Road Trip: Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts

Emily Graslie continues her journey through deep time in Prehistoric Road Trip, traveling across the western United States to explore ancient landscapes where fossils and expert insights bring long-extinct worlds to life.

In “Tiny Teeth, Fearsome Beasts,” Emily discovers surprising truths written in the fossil record and gets to know the earliest mammals of North America, including ancient beavers, an ancient saber-toothed animal, and more. She also travels to Standing Rock reservation where she examines the effects of improper fossil collection from Indigenous land. Meanwhile, scientists studying our planet’s past are revealing clues about its future.

This program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 56 minutes, rated G and is made possible through Kanopy.

