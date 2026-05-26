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Docs and Dialogue: From Rails to Trails

Docs and Dialogue: From Rails to Trails

Today, the United States is home to more than 26,000 miles of rail-trails — multi-use public paths built on former railroad corridors. How this remarkable network came to be is a story of massive economic change, breathtaking imagination, endless dedication, and tough political battles. From Rails to Trails captures the 60-year struggle, and transformative triumph, of one of America's most unlikely grassroots movements. From small-town showdowns to U.S. Supreme Court cases, the documentary unveils the legal, political, and cultural forces that shaped the rails-to-trails movement, exploring how community activists, visionary leaders, and passionate citizens fought to turn defunct railways into vibrant spaces for walking, biking, and recreation. The program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 56 minutes, not rated, and made possible through PBS.

Putnam County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main Street
McNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org