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Docs and Dialogue: Dogs of Service

Docs and Dialogue: Dogs of Service

Thousands of people with disabilities rely on the assistance of service dogs. This documentary follows the two-year training journey of these remarkable animals, from their earliest days as puppies, through time spent living in prisons, to traveling the world, and the stories of the handlers whose lives they transform. The program is free and open to the public, and is approximately 56 minutes, not rated, and made possible through PBS.

Putnam County Public Library District
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org