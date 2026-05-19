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Docs and Dialogue: Dino Birds

Docs and Dialogue: Dino Birds

Contrary to popular belief, dinosaurs never went extinct — they're still alive and flying among us in the form of birds. Birds are the only dinosaurs to survive the cataclysmic mass extinction caused by an asteroid the size of Mount Everest crashing into Earth some 66 million years ago. The big question is: how? How did birds not only endure the apocalypse that wiped out every other dinosaur, but go on to evolve and populate every corner of the planet? Now, rare fossil discoveries are revealing the secrets of bird evolution going back more than 100 million years — telling the story of how resilient, feathered dinosaurs persevered and transformed into the vast, colorful array of species filling our skies today.

Free and open to the public. Approximately 53 minutes, rated G, and made possible through Kanopy.

Putnam County Public Library District
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
https://putnamcountylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org