Docs and Dialogue: Day of Days: June 6, 1944

They were among the best the United States had to offer, and on June 6, 1944, they were sent to Normandy, France. They moved inland from the landing zones, facing machine-gun fire, mortars, and artillery at Omaha and Utah Beaches. This documentary provides an opportunity to remember one of the most important days in world history, as described by those who were there. Many of the enlisted soldiers were young and inexperienced as they arrived by air or by boat, uncertain of what would happen next. Within days, Allied forces secured territory in France and began to shift the course of the war.

This program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 54 minutes, not rated, and made possible through the WWII Foundation.

