Docs and Dialogue: Chicago Stories – Candy Capital

Chicago famously has a sweet tooth, and why wouldn’t it? For much of the twentieth century, Chicago reigned supreme as the “Candy Capital of the World.” From Cracker Jack and M&Ms, to Snickers and Lemon Heads, many of the world’s most well-known sweets originated in the city. At its peak, 100 Chicago candy companies, including Wrigley, Mars, and Ferrara produced a third of all candy in the United States and employed more than 25,000 people. But however all-American this world of confection may appear; it was immigrants who came to Chicago in the nineteenth century who helped mold the industry. This program is free and open to the public. It is 55 minutes, not rated and made possible through WTTW/PBS.

