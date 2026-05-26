Docs and Dialogue: Change, Not Charity: The ADA Act

Curb cuts, building ramps, and braille on elevator buttons may seem like ordinary features of everyday life today, but they were hard won. This powerful documentary tells the emotional and dramatic story of the decades-long fight for equality and accessibility that culminated in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

Told through the voices of key participants and witnesses, the film highlights the determined men and women who literally put their bodies on the line to make their voices heard, and who changed the lives of all Americans in the process. A testament to the power of coalition building, bipartisan cooperation, and the enduring strength of ordinary people, the passage of the ADA stands as one of the great civil rights achievements in American history and a shining example of democracy at its best. This free program is open to the public. It is approximately 52 minutes, rated PG, and made possible through Kanopy.

