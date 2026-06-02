Docs and Dialogue: A More Perfect Union

When the American Revolution ended, the hard work was just beginning. A More Perfect Union explores the extraordinary challenges facing a fragile new nation and the remarkable group of men who gathered in Philadelphia in 1787 to forge a solution. Led by George Washington, the founding fathers debated, disagreed, and ultimately compromised their way to one of the most consequential documents in human history — the United States Constitution. Born of negotiation and shaped by competing visions for what America could become, this founding document laid the groundwork for a government that has endured for nearly 250 years. This program is free and open to the public. The film is approximately 22 minutes, not rated, and made possible through PBS.