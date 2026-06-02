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Docs and Dialogue: A More Perfect Union

Docs and Dialogue: A More Perfect Union

When the American Revolution ended, the hard work was just beginning. A More Perfect Union explores the extraordinary challenges facing a fragile new nation and the remarkable group of men who gathered in Philadelphia in 1787 to forge a solution. Led by George Washington, the founding fathers debated, disagreed, and ultimately compromised their way to one of the most consequential documents in human history — the United States Constitution. Born of negotiation and shaped by competing visions for what America could become, this founding document laid the groundwork for a government that has endured for nearly 250 years. This program is free and open to the public. The film is approximately 22 minutes, not rated, and made possible through PBS.

Putnam County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main Street
McNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org