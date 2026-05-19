Dinosaurs and Other Mesozoic Animals

What truly makes a dinosaur a dinosaur? This hands-on program explores the fascinating world of the Mesozoic Era, from the many species and lineages that defined the age of dinosaurs to the other remarkable creatures that shared their world. Discover which animals were close dinosaur relatives and which simply lived alongside them. Get up close with fossil replicas and a selection of actual fossils and learn about the field of paleontology and what researchers are still uncovering about these ancient animals today.

Presented by Mitchell Goodknecht, founder of ACCO (Animal Care Conservation Outreach), a Kankakee County–based educational outreach program specializing in natural history and wildlife science. Mitchell brings over nine years of science communication experience, a background in zoology and wildlife conservation, and hands-on expertise ranging from exotic animal care to volunteer education at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, including certification in dinosaur hall facilitation featuring SUE the T. rex and Maximo the Titanosaur. This program is free and open to the public. It is recommended for families and adults.