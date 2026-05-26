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Dino-Mite Glow: A Lantern Craft Workshop

Dino-Mite Glow: A Lantern Craft Workshop

Calling all dinosaur lovers! In this hands-on craft workshop, participants will create their own glow in the dark dinosaur lantern, personalized with their favorite colors and dinosaurs to take home and display. Watch your creation come to life when the lights go out! This free program is open to the public and recommended for ages 6 and up. All materials will be provided.

Putnam County Public Library District
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org