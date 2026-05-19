Dino Discovery: Stories and Crafts
Dino Discovery: Stories and Crafts
Join us for a hands-on program featuring dinosaur stories and exploration of what made these prehistoric creatures so unique. After storytime, participants will take part in a simple craft activity where they can build their own dinosaur to take home out of air-dry clay. This program is free and open to the public. Recommended age five and older.
Putnam County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Artist Group Info
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main StreetMcNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org