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Dino Discovery: Stories and Crafts

Dino Discovery: Stories and Crafts

Join us for a hands-on program featuring dinosaur stories and exploration of what made these prehistoric creatures so unique. After storytime, participants will take part in a simple craft activity where they can build their own dinosaur to take home out of air-dry clay. This program is free and open to the public. Recommended age five and older.

Putnam County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
https://putnamcountylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main Street
McNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org