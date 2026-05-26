Dino at Dusk: A Silhouette Art Workshop
Dino at Dusk: A Silhouette Art Workshop
Travel back in time with this art project. Participants will paint a dramatic sunset sky in fiery reds, oranges, and yellows, then layer black silhouettes of a dinosaur, tree, and birds on top to create a striking prehistoric scene to take home and display. This free program is open to the public and recommended for ages 10 and up. All materials will be provided.
Putnam County Public Library District
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org