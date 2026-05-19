Dig It! Fossil Adventure
Dig It! Fossil Adventure
Step into the role of a paleontologist and uncover hidden treasures in our hands-on fossil dig! Each participant gets their own mini “dig site” and tools to carefully excavate and reveal what’s buried beneath the sand. Whether you’re a quick discoverer or a patient explorer, everyone can dig at their own pace and take home the fossils they find. It’s a fun, tactile adventure that brings prehistoric discovery to life! This program is free and open to the public. Recommended age five and older.
Putnam County Public Library District
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Artist Group Info
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org