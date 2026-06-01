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David Cherwien Hymn Festival

David Cherwien Hymn Festival

The third concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature a Hymn Festival led by the renowned choral conductor and organist David Cherwien.

Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
http://www.facebook.com/RockfordILAGO

Artist Group Info

Katelyn Emerson
https://www.katelynemerson.com/
Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford
200 N 1st Street
Rockford, Illinois 61107
815-963-4446
trinityrockford.org