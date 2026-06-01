David Cherwien Hymn Festival
David Cherwien Hymn Festival
The third concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature a Hymn Festival led by the renowned choral conductor and organist David Cherwien.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Katelyn Emerson
Trinity Lutheran Church, Rockford
200 N 1st StreetRockford, Illinois 61107
815-963-4446