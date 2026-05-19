Children’s Art and Poetry Gala: What Does Freedom Mean to You?

Open call to young local artists entering grades 3-6! Showcase your talent at our 2nd Annual Children’s Art and Poetry Gala. In honor of our countries' 250th birthday, our theme for 2026 is, “What does freedom mean to you?” Children’s artwork and poetry will be professionally displayed in our main lobby, accompanied by music and refreshments.

Please see below for entry rules and regulations.

This event is sponsored, in part, by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library and Jubilee Artisans.

Official Rules and Regulations

Open to children entering grades 3-6.

Participants must bring entries to the Youth Services department for “in-person” registration.

All entries must be of appropriate content and language for public viewing and approved by Youth Services staff.

All entries must be submitted and approved by 4pm Friday, May 22nd, 2026, to be included in the Gala event.

The “What Does Freedom Mean?” theme is encouraged, but artwork and poetry may consist of other subjects as well.

All entries must be original content and artwork, by the named artist.

All artwork entries must be no larger than 24”x 24”, and no smaller than 6”x 6” for proper formatting.

All poetry must be 100 words or less for proper formatting.

All participants and their legal guardian must sign a release waiver from damages at registration.

All 2D art must be matted for display. Assistance with this is available after signing the release form, from any damage to artwork that may result from matting.

For any questions, please contact Stormy in the Youth Services department at (815)756-9568 ext. 3310 or stormye@dkpl.org.