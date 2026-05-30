Chicago Master Singers | Bon Voyage Concert

Don't miss this hour of extraordinary music that lifts the human spirit! It's a special concert of unaccompanied choral works in advance of the CMS performance tour to Germany and the Czech Republic. Free admission. Register using the link.

Featuring Morten Lauridsen's O Nata Lux, Randall Thompson's Alleluia; and pieces by Mendelssohn, Dvorak, and Rheinberger, as well as American composers Rosephanye Powell, Jake Runestad, Michael John Trotta, and others.