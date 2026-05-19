Chasing Mother Nature

This captivating storm chasing presentation takes audiences on an exciting adventure into the heart of severe weather!

Led by a seasoned storm chaser, the presentation explores the science behind extreme weather phenomena, complemented by stunning footage and gripping personal stories of close encounters with nature’s most powerful storms. Get ready to be transported into the action as we unveil the challenges, dangers, and awe-inspiring moments that come with chasing storms in real-time.

This event is intended for ages 16 and up and is free to attend. Registration is not required.

For additional information, reach out to Amy at amyf@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.