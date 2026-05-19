Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together (Youth)

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club exploring that question through the lens of the American Revolution. The evening opens with a preview screening from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt's PBS documentary The American Revolution, followed by an informal group discussion.

This session's featured title is King George: What Was His Problem? by Steve Sheinkin, a humorous, fact-filled look at the American Revolution that goes beyond the textbook. Rather than a straight retelling, Sheinkin zeroes in on quirky anecdotes, little-known details, and the colorful personalities behind the conflict, from spies and soldiers to John Hancock himself. And yes, King George III gets his say too.

This program is designed for youth ages 8–14, runs approximately 45 minutes, and is free and open to the public. It will be held both in-person at the Condit Branch and virtually via Zoom. Copies of King George: What Was His Problem? are available at the Condit Branch. To register for Zoom, visit: t.ly/KPVP2.

