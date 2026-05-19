Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together (Teens)

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club exploring that question through the lens of the American Revolution. The evening opens with a preview screening from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt's PBS documentary The American Revolution, followed by an informal group discussion.

This session's featured title is Ashes by Laurie Halse Anderson. The Revolutionary War rages on, and Isabel and Curzon have narrowly escaped Valley Forge, but their relief is short-lived. Reported as runaways, they find themselves hunted by the relentless Bellingham, even as they press forward with fierce determination to find Isabel's sister Ruth, who is enslaved in the South. Heroism and heartbreak mark every step of their journey in this grand finale to Anderson's acclaimed, New York Times bestselling trilogy.

This program is designed for teens ages 13–19, runs approximately 45–60 minutes, and is free and open to the public. It will be held both in-person at the McNabb Branch and virtually via Zoom. Copies of Ashes are available at the McNabb Branch. To register for Zoom, visit: t.ly/dVqoV.

