Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together (Adults)

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club that brings readers together to explore that very question through the lens of the American Revolution. We'll kick off with a preview screening from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt's PBS documentary The American Revolution, followed by an informal group discussion.

This month, we're reading Revolutionary Summer: The Birth of American Independence by Joseph Ellis. The summer of 1776 was unlike any other — the thirteen colonies boldly declared independence from Britain while facing the largest naval force ever to cross the Atlantic. Ellis brings this electrifying moment to life, following Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Franklin, and the Howe brothers as the Continental Congress and Army made history-defining decisions on the fly. It's a story of courage, chaos, and the unlikely birth of a nation — and we'd love to discuss it with you.

This free public program runs approximately 45 minutes and is available both in-person at the Granville Branch and virtually via Zoom. To register for Zoom, visit: t.ly/D9uwH. Copies of the book are available at the Granville Branch.

