Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club exploring that question through the lens of the American Revolution. The evening opens with a preview screening from the PBS documentary The American Revolution by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, followed by an informal group discussion.

This month's featured title is Answering the Cry for Freedom: Stories of African Americans and the American Revolution by Gretchen Woelfle. Even as American Patriots fought for independence from British rule, thousands of enslaved and free African Americans waged their own fight for freedom — joining armies, speaking out against slavery, and establishing new settlements abroad. This collection spotlights thirteen remarkable individuals who answered the cry for freedom and shaped America both then and now, including Phillis Wheatley, James Armistead Lafayette, Sally Hemings, Richard Allen, and Ona Judge.

Copies of the book are available at the Condit Branch. This free program runs approximately 60 minutes and is held in-person at the Condit Branch and virtually via Zoom. To register for Zoom, visit: https://t.ly/C5SqL.

