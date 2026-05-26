Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club exploring that question through the lens of the American Revolution. The evening opens with a preview screening from the PBS documentary The American Revolution by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, followed by an informal group discussion.

This month's featured title is The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation, Volume I: The Pox Party by M.T. Anderson — a National Book Award-winning young adult historical novel set in 18th-century Boston. The story follows a young Black man raised by rationalist philosophers who discovers he is the subject of a cruel experiment, all while the American Revolution brews around him. Narrated by Octavian himself, the novel explores themes of slavery, identity, and the hypocrisy of the Enlightenment.

Copies of the book are available at the McNabb Branch. This free program runs approximately 60 minutes and is held in-person at the McNabb Branch and virtually via Zoom. To register for Zoom, visit: https://t.ly/iASwE.

