Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together

What does it mean to be American? Join us for a hybrid community book club exploring that question through the lens of the American Revolution. The evening opens with a preview screening from Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt's PBS documentary The American Revolution, followed by an informal group discussion.

This month's featured title is Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation by Joseph Ellis. In 1790, the United States was more a fragile hope than a functioning reality. Over the decade that followed, the Founding Fathers, reexamined here as Founding Brothers, worked to transform the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the framework of the Constitution into the practical workings of a new government. Ellis brings that pivotal decade to life through six compelling episodes: the deadly duel between Hamilton and Burr, Washington's precedent-setting Farewell Address, the debate over where to place the nation's capital, Franklin's bold attempt to force Congress to confront slavery, and the remarkable late-life correspondence between Jefferson and Adams.

This free program runs approximately 60 minutes and is open to the public. It will be held both in-person at the Granville Branch and virtually via Zoom. Copies of Founding Brothers are available at the Granville Branch. To register for Zoom, visit: https://t.ly/DwWjH

