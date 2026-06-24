Celebration Chorale Patriotic Cantata - This is Our Shared Home
Celebration Chorale Patriotic Cantata - This is Our Shared Home
The Celebration Chorale presents "This is Our Shared Home," a patriotic cantata, on Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28, at First United Methodist Church of DeKalb.
First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Celebration Chorale
(815) 739-6087
celebrationchorale@firstumc.net
First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
2501 N Annie Glidden RdDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-756-6301
office@firstumc.net