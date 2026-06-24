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Celebration Chorale Patriotic Cantata - This is Our Shared Home

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Celebration Chorale Patriotic Cantata - This is Our Shared Home

The Celebration Chorale presents "This is Our Shared Home," a patriotic cantata, on Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28, at First United Methodist Church of DeKalb.

First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.

Event Supported By

Celebration Chorale
(815) 739-6087
celebrationchorale@firstumc.net
First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
2501 N Annie Glidden Rd
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-756-6301
office@firstumc.net
www.firstumc.net