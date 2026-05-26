Carve Your Story: An Introduction to Petroglyph Art

Long before written language, ancient peoples carved their stories into stone, tracking stars, recording history, and preserving culture for generations to come. In this hands-on program, participants will explore that tradition through a short documentary featuring Indigenous Pueblo community members sharing the meaning and legacy of their ancestors' rock art.

Inspired by this powerful tradition of visual storytelling, participants will then create their own petroglyph using air-dry clay, wooden carving tools, and paint, taking home a small but meaningful piece of art all their own. This free program is open to the public and recommended for ages 8 and up. All materials will be provided.

