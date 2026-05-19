Bourbon Country

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $39, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Bourbon Country delivers a high-energy blend of country favorites and classic rock hits, creating a sound that feels both timeless and fresh. Formed in 2012, the band has built a strong following across Chicagoland and Wisconsin with standout vocals and a lineup of seasoned musicians from diverse musical backgrounds.

From the storytelling roots of Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks to the iconic sounds of the Eagles, Elton John, and beyond, Bourbon Country brings a crowd-pleasing mix of genres to every performance. With the added flair of live fiddle and occasional strings, their dynamic show guarantees something for everyone—familiar songs, powerful harmonies, and an unforgettable night of music.

Bourbon Country comes back to the Raue Center stage with an all-new show full of surprises and great classic songs. Their ability to seamlessly move from one genre to another always keeps the audience guessing and loving it. While you certainly will recognize some of the most beloved classics throughout many styles of music, Bourbon Country will introduce you to a few special songs that they are sure you will love.

Recommended: 12+

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.