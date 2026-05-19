Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna

Blond Ambition: Tribute to Madonna

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $59, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Get ready to strike a pose and celebrate the music of one of pop’s most iconic superstars! Tribute to Madonna – Blond Ambition is a high-energy live concert experience honoring the Queen of Pop and the unforgettable hits that defined generations.

Fronted by powerhouse performer Rikki Lee Wilson, Blond Ambition recreates the excitement, attitude, and spectacle of Madonna’s legendary performances. With spot-on vocals, dazzling costumes, and electrifying choreography, this talented cast of musicians and dancers brings the biggest hits to life—from “Like a Virgin” and “Material Girl” to “Vogue,” “Ray of Light,” and “Hung Up.”

Packed with nonstop energy and iconic moments, this tribute captures the bold spirit and reinvention that made Madonna a global phenomenon. Whether you grew up with her music or simply love a great pop concert, Blond Ambition promises an unforgettable night of dancing, singing along, and celebrating one of the most influential artists in music history.

Recommended: 12+

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.