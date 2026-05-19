Bird Club at Nygren Wetland Preserve

Practice the art of noticing details while connecting with nature. This beginner-friendly birding series meets at Nature At The Confluence and other local sites. Binoculars are provided. Please register below to receive location details. If we could offer accommodations to support your visit, please contact info@natureattheconfluence.com or call 815-200-6910.

The 2026 Bird Club Location Schedule includes (subject to change):

August 7th – Nygren Wetland Preserve with the Natural Land Institute

September 4th – The Confluence

October 2nd – Hononegah with the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County

November 6th – The Confluence