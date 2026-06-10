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Big Bang Bubble Show

Big Bang Bubble Show

This show is a family-friendly, educational performance that turns ordinary bubbles into spectacular science demonstrations using fire, fog, and special bubble tricks. Absolute Science’s highly skilled ‘bubbleologist’ will dazzle you with dramatic tricks such as bubble fog, and a nearly perfect cube bubble! These are just a few of the amazing bubbles you will witness during the performance.

This exciting, educational show will take ordinary bubbles into the realm of the extreme and you will learn the science behind it all!

This performance will occur at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

This program is funded by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library. It is free and open to families. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.

DeKalb Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/