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Best of Chicago Stand-up Comedy

Best of Chicago Stand-up Comedy

Chicago has built a reputation as one of the most creative and influential comedy hubs in the country. For decades, the city has been a launchpad for distinctive voices that have gone on to shape the national comedy landscape.

Now it’s time for the next wave. A fresh generation of comics is ready to hit the stage with bold, unforgettable performances. Expect nothing less than a tour de force of the city’s sharpest, funniest talent.

TICKETS: $31.00 A Seats | $26.00 B Seats (Including Fees)

Woodstock Opera House
TICKETS: $31.00 A Seats | $26.00 B Seats (Including Fees)
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Ticketagent@woodstockil.gov
Woodstock Opera House
121 Van Buren Street
Woodstock, Illinois 60098
815-338-5300
https://www.woodstockoperahouse.com/