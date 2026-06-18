Best of Chicago Stand-up Comedy

Chicago has built a reputation as one of the most creative and influential comedy hubs in the country. For decades, the city has been a launchpad for distinctive voices that have gone on to shape the national comedy landscape.

Now it’s time for the next wave. A fresh generation of comics is ready to hit the stage with bold, unforgettable performances. Expect nothing less than a tour de force of the city’s sharpest, funniest talent.

TICKETS: $31.00 A Seats | $26.00 B Seats (Including Fees)