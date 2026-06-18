Best of Chicago Stand-up Comedy
Best of Chicago Stand-up Comedy
Chicago has built a reputation as one of the most creative and influential comedy hubs in the country. For decades, the city has been a launchpad for distinctive voices that have gone on to shape the national comedy landscape.
Now it’s time for the next wave. A fresh generation of comics is ready to hit the stage with bold, unforgettable performances. Expect nothing less than a tour de force of the city’s sharpest, funniest talent.
TICKETS: $31.00 A Seats | $26.00 B Seats (Including Fees)
Woodstock Opera House
TICKETS: $31.00 A Seats | $26.00 B Seats (Including Fees)
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Ticketagent@woodstockil.gov
Woodstock Opera House
121 Van Buren StreetWoodstock, Illinois 60098
815-338-5300