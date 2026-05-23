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Art in Bloom – 2026 Art Exhibition

Art in Bloom – 2026 Art Exhibition

“Art In Bloom”, presented by Opportunity House. This free event will take place at Blumen Gardens in Sycamore on May 6th from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Celebrate creativity and the love of art with inspiring multimedia pieces, a live floral designer creating an interpretive art piece, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and conversations with the artists and local community members

Cash Bar Available

Blumen Gardens
Free
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026

Event Supported By

Opportunity House, Inc.
815-895-5108
www.ohinc.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.ohinc.org/annual-art-exhibition/
Blumen Gardens
403 Edward St, Sycamore
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 895-3737
info@blumengardens.com
https://www.blumengardens.com/