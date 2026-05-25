Art Exhibits of Sculpture and Ceramics
Art Exhibits of Sculpture and Ceramics
Eli Beezhold, BFA exhibits wooden sculpture in the West Gallery while Amanda Baisden, BFA shows ceramics in the East Gallery of the DeKalb Area Women's Center. The closing reception is free and open to the public. Parking is 1/2 block south in the lot off of 11th Street.
DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
815-758-1351
DeKalbAWC@gmail.com
DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
1021 State StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157581351
DeKalbAWC@gmail.com