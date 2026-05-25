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Art Exhibits of Sculpture and Ceramics

Art Exhibits of Sculpture and Ceramics

Eli Beezhold, BFA exhibits wooden sculpture in the West Gallery while Amanda Baisden, BFA shows ceramics in the East Gallery of the DeKalb Area Women's Center. The closing reception is free and open to the public. Parking is 1/2 block south in the lot off of 11th Street.

DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
815-758-1351
DeKalbAWC@gmail.com
https://www.dekalbawc.org/
DeKalb Area Women's Center (DAWC)
1021 State Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157581351
DeKalbAWC@gmail.com