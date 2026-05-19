Art and Independence: Paintings, Prints and Sculptures

As we commemorate America250, join Artist and Art Historian, Denise Laurin, for a captivating multimedia discussion exploring the pivotal works of art that documented the Revolutionary War, and the remarkable transformation of George Washington from man to myth. Denise brings a rare combination of artistic sensibility and scholarly depth to every presentation. Holding an M.A. in Art History from Northern Illinois University, she spent nearly two decades teaching at the college level and has exhibited at venues ranging from the Chicago Cultural Center to MoMA-affiliated shows in New York City. Recognized as an advanced speaker by Toastmasters International, she is as compelling in front of an audience as she is in the studio.

This program is free and open to the public. It will be offered as a blended program with in-person and virtual options. To register virtually, go to: t.ly/ofioD.

