Around the Farm Art Exhibit

June 3 – July 18

Sponsored by Joy Meyer in memory of Gordon Meyer

This exhibition celebrates farm life and highlights the importance of agriculture in our area.

Artists include Jean Apgar, David Bingaman, Alice Blue, Dan Bowman, Jill Browne, Janet Cederlund, Bob Cholke, Dick Cholke, Janice Conkrite, Perry Eden, Connie Fry, Margi Forss, Laurie Friemuth, Beverly Garcia, Rob Gieraltowski, Charles Green, Timothy Griffith, Pam Hansen, Stephen Hart, Kat Heitzman, Mary Howe, Cora Hutchison, Bob Kapheim, Julie Kennelly, Linnea Koch, Robert Krajecki, Paula Kuehl, Bob Logsdon, Joy Meyer, Jeff Oesterheld, Joseph Popp, Sharon Saponari, Steve Toole, Mary von Tish, and Holden White.

The exhibit will be judged by Debra Cleary with awards presented at the reception on June 12, 6:00 - 8:00pm. Visitors will also be allowed to vote for their favorite piece with the People’s Choice winner announced at the close of the exhibit