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Annual Butterfly Festival, Elkhorn Creek Biodiversity Preserve in Forreston, IL

Annual Butterfly Festival, Elkhorn Creek Biodiversity Preserve in Forreston, IL

Join us for a fun, informative family friendly afternoon as we explore the Elkhorn Creek Biodiversity Preserve for the many butterflies that are found there.

From 9 am to noon. participants may join guided butterfly tours or look on their own for those winged beauties. Tours will begin at 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m.

“Illinois Butterflies and Moths” pocket guides will be distributed at no charge while supplies last. We’ll have a shady rest area with chairs, as well as a restroom, cold beverages, snacks and information about pollinators.

If the weather is questionable, call Mary Blackmore at 779-302-7281

To date 38 species of butterflies and skippers have been documented at the preserve among which are Buckeye, Great Fritillary, Coral Hairstreak, Milbert’s Tortoiseshell, Peck’s Skipper, Red-spotted Purple and American Snout.

The preserve is located about 3 miles southwest of Forreston in the southeast corner of West Grove and Freeport Rds. The parking lot is off of West Grove Rd. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

Elkhorn Creek Biodiversity Preserve
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Northwest Illinois Bird and Nature Alliance
nwilbirdnaturealliance@gmail.com
http://nwilbirdnaturealliance.org
Elkhorn Creek Biodiversity Preserve
Corner of W. West Grove Road and N. Freeport Road
Forreston, Illinois 61030
779-302-7281
nwilbirdnaturealliance@gmail.com
https://nwilbirdnaturealliance.org/