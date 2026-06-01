Andrew Schaeffer Organ Concert
Andrew Schaeffer Organ Concert
The final concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week presented by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature Andrew Schaeffer, Director of Music and Organist at Luther Memorial Church in downtown Madison, WI.
Holy Family Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Katelyn Emerson
Holy Family Church
4401 Highcrest RoadRockford, Illinois 61107