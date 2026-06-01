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Andrew Schaeffer Organ Concert

Andrew Schaeffer Organ Concert

The final concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week presented by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature Andrew Schaeffer, Director of Music and Organist at Luther Memorial Church in downtown Madison, WI.

Holy Family Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
http://www.facebook.com/RockfordILAGO

Artist Group Info

Katelyn Emerson
https://www.katelynemerson.com/
Holy Family Church
4401 Highcrest Road
Rockford, Illinois 61107