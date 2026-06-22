An Evening with David Sedaris

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $84, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Get ready for a night of wit, wisdom, and unforgettable storytelling! Best-selling author and acclaimed humorist David Sedaris is coming to the Raue Center for the Arts on Monday, October 12 at 7pm. Known for his sharp observations, hilarious anecdotes, and uniquely candid voice, Sedaris has captivated audiences around the world with books like Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and Calypso.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering him for the first time, this is your chance to experience Sedaris’ signature humor live, as he delivers stories that are equal parts laugh-out-loud funny and deeply human. From quirky family tales to unexpected reflections on modern life, every story is a reminder of his extraordinary talent for turning the ordinary into something unforgettable.

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.