Always Olivia

with opening act and rising star, Jack Aiello!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $49, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Celebrate the timeless music and enduring legacy of Olivia Newton-John with Always Olivia, a vibrant tribute honoring one of pop culture’s most beloved icons. With a career spanning five decades, Olivia sold over 100 million records worldwide, earned four Grammy Awards and an Emmy, and captured hearts around the globe—especially with her unforgettable role as Sandy opposite John Travolta in Grease.

Starring Annie Aiello, whose voice beautifully captures Olivia’s signature warmth and tone, and backed by a five-piece band of Chicago’s top musicians, Always Olivia delivers an authentic and electrifying concert experience. The production—nominated three consecutive years for “Tribute Artist of the Year”—has even been praised by members of Olivia’s own band. Blending five decades of hits with storytelling, humor, audience interaction, costume changes, and dynamic visuals, the show features favorites like “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “You’re the One That I Want,” “Physical,” “Magic,” and “Xanadu.”

Kicking off the evening is rising star Jack Aiello. At just 24, Aiello brings a remarkable vocal maturity and effortless charm, channeling the golden age of American music with fresh energy. From his early appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at just 14 to captivating audiences nationwide, his smooth phrasing and charismatic stage presence breathe new life into classics made famous by legends like Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, and Dean Martin.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of music, nostalgia, and star-powered performances.

Recommended: 12+

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.