Adventure Works GDC Coffee and Hot Chocolate Drive-Thru
Adventure Works GDC Coffee and Hot Chocolate Drive-Thru
Adventure Works is hosting a donation-based Coffee & Hot Chocolate drive-thru on our property during the school/work commute on Thursday (05/07) morning! This is in partnership with Give Dekalb County, and all donations (no matter how big or small) will benefit our organization and help us provide affordable therapeutic services to our community!
Adventure Works
06:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Adventure Works
815-517-0825
austin@adventureworksdekalb.org
Adventure Works
1211 Sycamore RdDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-517-0825
liz@adventureworksdekalb.org