© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adventure Works GDC Coffee and Hot Chocolate Drive-Thru

Adventure Works GDC Coffee and Hot Chocolate Drive-Thru

Adventure Works is hosting a donation-based Coffee & Hot Chocolate drive-thru on our property during the school/work commute on Thursday (05/07) morning! This is in partnership with Give Dekalb County, and all donations (no matter how big or small) will benefit our organization and help us provide affordable therapeutic services to our community!

Adventure Works
06:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Adventure Works
815-517-0825
austin@adventureworksdekalb.org
https://www.adventureworksdekalb.org/
Adventure Works
1211 Sycamore Rd
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-517-0825
liz@adventureworksdekalb.org
https://www.adventureworksdekalb.org/