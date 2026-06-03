The Absolutely Abstract Art Exhibition returns to The Next Picture Show June 3–July 11, 2026, celebrating the bold, expressive, and imaginative world of abstract art. A longtime favorite on the TNPS calendar, this annual exhibition transforms the gallery into an exploration of creativity with no boundaries.

This dynamic show features artwork built around the essential elements of art — form, color, line, tone, and texture — rather than recognizable subject matter. From paintings and detailed drawings to inventive sculpture, mixed media, fiber arts, hand-pulled prints, and photography, the exhibition highlights both 2D and 3D works that challenge perception and spark conversation.

Abstract art invites viewers to slow down and respond with instinct and emotion. Without a defined narrative, each piece becomes a personal experience—open to interpretation and rich with possibility. Some visitors are drawn to bold movement and rhythm, while others are drawn to subtle layering and unexpected color relationships. There’s no single way to experience abstract work—only curiosity and imagination.

The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., or by appointment.