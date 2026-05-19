A Brief History of the Reintroduction of Native Americans into Illinois

Learn from Ho-Chunk elder Gerald Savage about the history, past and present, of Native Americans in Illinois. Gerald’s formal native name is Ho-Chunk Ska Ga (White Winnebago). He is a tribal elder with the Ho-Chunk Nation. He will discuss the reintroduction of his family into Illinois, tribal customs and ways, the history of the tribe, modern natives, naming ceremonies, stereotypes, environmental concerns, tribal settlements, treaties, and reservations.

Gerald’s grandparents were Chief Walks with the Wind and Stands on a Cloud. They were very influential in the teaching of Gerald the native customs and ways. He carries on his grandfather’s tradition of educating the public about their tribal customs and ways. Gerald was an Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speaker, and an Illinois America 250 Commissioner.

This program is best suited for ages 10 and up. Please register in advance.