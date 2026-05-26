© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

77th Grand Detour Arts Festival

77th Grand Detour Arts Festival

Join us Sunday, Sept. 13th for a juried art show, student art show, live music and great food at the beautiful John Deere Historic Site. Admission is free and the Historic home, museum and blacksmith shop is open during the show. Show time is 9:00-4:00 rain or shine.

John Deere Historic Site
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Detour Arts Festival Committee
John Deere Historic Site
8334 S. Clinton St.
Grand Detour, Illinois 61021
gdafestival@gmail.com