77th Grand Detour Arts Festival
77th Grand Detour Arts Festival
Join us Sunday, Sept. 13th for a juried art show, student art show, live music and great food at the beautiful John Deere Historic Site. Admission is free and the Historic home, museum and blacksmith shop is open during the show. Show time is 9:00-4:00 rain or shine.
John Deere Historic Site
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Detour Arts Festival Committee
John Deere Historic Site
8334 S. Clinton St.Grand Detour, Illinois 61021
gdafestival@gmail.com