We are excited to kick off the 8th annual 6x6 PROJECT, a fundraiser and online art auction. Artists of all ages

and abilities are invited to participate by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6” x 6”

canvases.

To participate, canvases must be obtained for a $5 donation at Raue Center's box office, 26 N. Williams

Street, Crystal Lake, or one of the other locations that are partnering with us for this important cause. Please

make sure to double check the hours of operation for each location.

Abalabix Books – 30 N. Williams St., Unit A | Crystal Lake, IL | (815) 893-6653

Creative Arts Inc. – 400 Highland Avenue | Crystal Lake, IL | (815) 219-9243

Mainstreet Art Center – 20 E. Main Street | Lake Zurich, IL | (847) 550-0016

Material Things – 103 E. Van Buren | Woodstock, IL | (815) 575-9710

Piano Trends – 35 Berkshire Drive | Crystal Lake, IL | (815) 477-4266

Reprographics – Crystal Lake Plaza | Crystal Lake, IL | (815) 477-1018

Canvases are available now through May 1, 2026 or until they are gone. All artwork must be returned by May

15, 2026 to be included in the online auction and art reception. Artwork submitted will be featured in two

divisions: a Main Gallery or a Kids’ Gallery (artists 12 and under). During the art reception, awards &

prizes will be presented in both divisions: 1st–3rd place (jury-selected), and a People’s

Choice Award (public-selected). Like and follow our Facebook and/or Instagram page for regular updates,

sneak peeks of art and more!

The 6x6 PROJECT art reception and online auction will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 5:30 to

8pm at the Raue Center For The Arts. This fundraising event will be open to the public and all participating

artists will be invited as our guests!

The 6x6 PROJECT is a fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition, with all proceeds benefiting Raue Center’s

educational programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have been

enriching the lives of over 20,000 kids a year in the local community since 2001. Questions can be directed to

6x6project@rauecenter.org