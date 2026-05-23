42nd Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition
42nd Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition
Celebrate the vibrancy and creative spirit of contemporary watercolor at the Illinois Watercolor Society 42nd National Exhibition, on view April 29 through May 30, 2026, at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. This annual juried showcase brings outstanding work from artists across the nation to Northwest Illinois, highlighting a dazzling range of techniques, perspectives, and expressive use of water-based media—watercolor, acrylic, and gouache.
The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment.
The Next Picture Show
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Next Picture Show
815-285-4924
info@nextpictureshow.org
The Next Picture Show
113 West First StreetDixon, Illinois 61021
815-285-4924
nps@grics.net