38th Annual Ford Model A Day

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Place: Downtown Clinton, WI from 208 Allen St. to 260 Allen St.

Time: 9am to 2pm

Cost: Free to visitors and drivers

Website: http://www.rockfordas.org

Facebook: Rock-Ford A’s

One of the Midwest’s largest Ford Model A events, hosted by the village of Clinton, WI on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 9AM – 2PM. C’mon over and bring your friends and family!

This is a free event and our 38th Annual Model A Day! You’ll have a chance to talk to the owners and get an up-close look at these beautiful old Fords from 1927-1932. If you are the proud owner of a Ford Model A, this is a great time to meet other owners from around the Midwest. Guests and villagers are welcome to dress in period apparel. There will be a balloon artist, vendors, music, great food from Pat’s Brew & Que and Pop’N Delites Kettle Korn, Myrt’s Ice Cream, door prizes, silent auction, raffles grand prize drawing and more! Step back in time to the 1920’s and 30’s! Come to this annual unique event and wander through downtown streets, enjoying over 100 beautiful antique Ford Model A vehicles, and 8 local restaurants.

For more information or to be a vendor, send an email to: rockfordas.modela.club@gmail.com or call/text Sue: 608-295-2590. Plenty of parking ~ mark your calendar! FREE Admission! FREE Registration! Free dash plaque to registered drivers!

Plenty of food and area restaurants available

Lodging – 10+ major hotels in nearby Beloit, WI

Directions: WI Hwy. 140 & County Hwy. X

